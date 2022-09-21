First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 812 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

