First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $158.43. 62,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

