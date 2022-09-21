First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. 23,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

