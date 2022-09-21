First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HON traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

