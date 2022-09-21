First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 228,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

