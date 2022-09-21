First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $911,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 247,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

