First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.52. 84,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

