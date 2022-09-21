First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 401,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,722. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

