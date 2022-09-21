First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $376,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 656,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

