First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 683.9% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. 229,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

