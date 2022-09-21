First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,437 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 196,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,159. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

