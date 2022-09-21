First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 460 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.4 %

PSX traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

