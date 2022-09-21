First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned about 4.39% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 10,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

