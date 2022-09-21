First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 40,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,625. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

