First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 40,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,625. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
