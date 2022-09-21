First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,551. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

