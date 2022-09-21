Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

