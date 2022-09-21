Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $54,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,552. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

