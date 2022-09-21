Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.43. 50,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

