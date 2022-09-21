Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 12,813 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,785. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

