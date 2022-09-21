Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 253,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. 234,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.