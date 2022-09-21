Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Tops $32.19 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Flamingo has a market cap of $32.19 million and $8.82 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00526640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00896421 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

FLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

