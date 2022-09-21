Fleetwood Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Shares of FLEW opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.
About Fleetwood Bank
