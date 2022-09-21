Fleetwood Bank Co. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of FLEW opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

