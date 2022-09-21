Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,770,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,933. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.97% and a negative net margin of 1,194.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

