Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Shares Down 0.1%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 30,635 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXBU)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.