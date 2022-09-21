Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Shares of FSM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $696.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

