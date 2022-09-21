Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Forward Industries Company Profile

NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,461. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.