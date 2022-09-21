Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
