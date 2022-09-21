Francis X. Straub III Acquires 2,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. 78,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $432.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

