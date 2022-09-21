Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 12,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLTW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 513.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

