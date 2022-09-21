Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 347,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.