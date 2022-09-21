Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Paychex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 440,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,728. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

