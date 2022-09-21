Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $13.22 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 261,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

