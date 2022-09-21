Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,027 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

