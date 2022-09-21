Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $452,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

