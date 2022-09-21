Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 2,954 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

