Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.50. 67,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

