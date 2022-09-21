Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.36. 119,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

