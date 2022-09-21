Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

