Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 6,883 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,934. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

