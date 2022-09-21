Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 1.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.34. Approximately 76,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 164,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
