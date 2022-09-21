Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 1.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.34. Approximately 76,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 164,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05.

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$479.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

