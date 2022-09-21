Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.28. 8,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 225.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $803,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.