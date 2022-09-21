FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.01 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $79.19 million and $5.01 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

