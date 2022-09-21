FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genpact in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Genpact Stock Performance
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 56.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
