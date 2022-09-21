GAMB Hits Market Cap of $971,991.28 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $971,991.28 and approximately $13,954.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063238 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

