Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 173,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,633. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

