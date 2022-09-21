Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

