Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after purchasing an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,365. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

