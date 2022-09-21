Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HLT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.62. 62,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.