Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $82.01 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 757,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,760,024. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

