Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

