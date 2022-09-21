Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 79,214 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 128,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,914. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

